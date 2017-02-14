The finance state Minister David Bahati has come under fire from Legislators after failing to defend a report about the performance of the budget for the financial year 2016 to the expectations of the MPs.
As a result, legislators ordered him out of the committee and directed him to come with a comprehensive report on Tuesday. Bahati Remmy
2016 Budget Review: Minister David Bahati Fails to Defend Budget
The finance state Minister David Bahati has come under fire from Legislators after failing to defend a report about the performance of the budget for the financial year 2016 to the expectations of the MPs.