2016 Primary Leaving Examinations Released

Midday found a buzz of activity at the Office of the Prime minister as several media houses and reporters converged to witness the the official release of the 2016 Primary Leaving Examinations.

According to Professor Mary Okwakol, “Following the change in the UNEB leadership, this will be the first time all the three sets of examinations shall be released in sequential order”. She went on to say that despite the fact that male students performed better overall, the female students topped in the English subject.

Daniel Odongo, the Executive Secretary of UNEB highlighted that in terms of distinction performance; English rose from 10% to 11.5%, Social Studies (SST) improved from 5.8% to 10.3% while Mathematics rose from 3.9% to 4.5%. Performance in Science unfortunately dropped by 7%.

Out of the 640,833 total candidates who completed the primary education cycle, 87% compared to last year’s 86% passed and 51.3% of these were girls.

UNEB withheld results of 1,886 candidates pending investigation and hearing over suspected examination malpractice.

The minister of Education and Sports, Hon. Janet Museveni was happy to announce the increase in the PLE candidature since the introduction of Universal Primary Education(UPE) that has seen cases of teenage pregnancy and early marriages reduced in the girl-child.

Conclusively, 541,089 candidates qualified for post-primary education and S.1 selection process will be conducted at UMA on 24th-25th January.