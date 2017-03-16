A Country hit by another cash bonanza as legislators on the Parliamentary committee on trade, tourism and Industry have learnt that 3 billion shillings was recently withdrawn on the UWA account for unknown reasons.
The committee members were also concerned that the board members are the one benefiting from the foreign trips that are supposed to be enjoyed by the technical people.
3 Billion Withdrawn from Uganda Wild Life Authority Account
