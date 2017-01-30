The Parliamentary committee investigating the 6Billion Presidential Handshake bonuses has now heard that the URA chief Doris Akol did not consult the board before withdrawing the said monies from the Tax body’s budget.
But according to Akol, she was acting under instruction from the permanent secretary ministry of Finance and therefore did not require consulting the board
6 Billion Hand Shake: URA Board Disown Doris Akol
