Parliament has heard that Uganda Revenue Authority won many local cases against Heritage Oil at the Tax Appeals Tribunal, but never claimed the money awarded to it.
A delegation from the Tax Appeals Tribunal told the Committee On State Authorities and State Enterprises probing the six billion shillings handshake that URA never claimed the 400m dollars awarded them locally by the tribunal.
RemmyBahati reports;
6 Billion Handshake: ‘URA Won Many Cases but Never Claimed Awards’
