The Kawolo and the regional referral hospital at Jinja were a scene of mourning today as relatives of 13 people surfaced to pick the remains of their loved ones.

The accident claimed the Member of Parliament for Toroma County in Katakwi district Amodoi Cyrus is among the 13 people who perished in a nasty accident at Kitigoma, Njeru along the Kampala – Jinja road.

The gruesome accident involved a truck from Jinja and two taxis that were travelling to eastern Uganda.