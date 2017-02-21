Airtel Pumps 30 Million Shillings in Blood Bank Drive

Several efforts are still on to ensure that the construction of the blood bank at Mengo Hospital is complete. Airtel Uganda has in the same spirit joined in the rotary blood bank fundraiser drive that is championed by Rotary Kampala as they celebrate 60 year of rotary in the country. The telecom company handed over a cheque of 30 million Uganda shillings which will go towards this cause. The 60 years celebrations will be graced by South Africa’s renown jazz legend Hugh Masekela and Uganda’s celebrated Isaiah Katumwa.