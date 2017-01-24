Legislators in the East Legislative Assembly have granted leave to the Tanzanian MP Shy-Rose Sandrudin Bhanji to draft a bill entitled “ The East African Community Protection of People With Albinism bill 2016” that is intended to prohibit discrimination against people suffering with albinism.
According to Shy Banji, the bill once passed into a law will also promote the dignity and equal opportunities for persons with albinism.
Albinism Bill in Waiting
