A series of questions continue to arise regarding the appointment of Kyabazinga Wilberforce Nadiope Gabula IV as the ambassador with many failing to draw a line between his would be ambassadorial role and politics.
For example, does his appointment as ambassador necessarily make him a politician? Or is it his appointment by a politician which makes it political
These are the questions our reporter Nabaasa Innocent has tried to seek for answers
Ambasodors: Diplomats or Politicians?
A series of questions continue to arise regarding the appointment of Kyabazinga Wilberforce Nadiope Gabula IV as the ambassador with many failing to draw a line between his would be ambassadorial role and politics.