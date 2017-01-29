The Uganda Olympic Committee has defied a directive from the National council of sports(NCS) to halt their elections and proceeded with them this morning at the Committee offices in Lugogo.
William Blick has been re-elected into the top seat for another four years, and has immediately promised more financing for their athletes during his next term.
Another Four Years of William Blick at UOC
