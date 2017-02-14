Are Traditional Leaders Idle?

As the debate on whether the Kyabazinga of Busoga His Royal Highness William Gabula Nadiope IV should take on the new ambassadorial assignment continue, the Kingdom has now mandated its premier Dr. Joseph Muvawala to make pronouncement on whether the king is to take up the responsibility or not.

Meanwhile, officials from other Cultural Institutions have condemned the President’s remarks that that Kings are idle in their palaces were uncalled for.