It will be history in the making as Busoga king William Gabula nadiope sets for a date with a committee headed by a subject if he accepts appointment as special ambassador in the office of the president
Before assuming the office, he will have to square off with the appointments committee chaired by speaker Rebecca kadaga and subsequently wait to be supervised by another subject ,presidency minister Esther mbayo
Assessing Kyabazinga’s Appointment as Envoy
