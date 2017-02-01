At least 14 people are believed to have died this afternoon after trailer rammed into a Kampala bound commuter taxi at Kisagazi village near Lugazi town along the Jinja – Kampala Highway.
Preliminary police investigations show the accident was caused by overspeeding and reckless driving by the driver of the taxi.
Atleast 14 Dead In Taxi – Trailer Accident
