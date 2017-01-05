The office of the Auditor general has released a shocking report on Uganda’s financial stand putting the country at 6.5 trillion shillings in liabilities
According to the Auditor General, John Muwanga, the bulk of this money is supposed to go to the legal proceedings lodged against the government
Auditor General Report: Uganda at 6.5 Trillion Shillings in Liabilities
