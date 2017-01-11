Avoid Losses in Tullow Sale – Experts

Experts have cautioned government to ensure there is no tax lost following the selling of Tullow’s shares to Total E and P. According to Dr. Paul Bagabo, a consultant with the Natural Resource Governance Institute, some multinational companies tend to use such strategies to exploit systems and evade taxes.

He also emphasizes the need for government to closely engage Totally E and P to ensure that their plans are clear and well known to avoid scenarios of being taken by surprise in case the company considers to exit the market.