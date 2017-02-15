The Central Bank has once again lowered the Central Borrowing Rate to 11.5 down from 12 percent.
According to Professor Emmanuel Mutebile, the Central bank governor, the reduction is aimed at keeping the domestic economic growth momentum and the inflation in check, which inflation he says is likely to temporarily increase due to increasing international oil and food demand.
Bank of Uganda Lowers Central Borrowing Rate
