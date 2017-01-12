Besigye Blasts Kabale Chief Magistrate

Former FDC presidential candidate, Dr. Kizza Besigye and his co-accused in a case of malicious damage and inciting violence have blasted the Kabale court chief Magistrate Moses Ntende Kagoda for continuing to adjourn their case with no serious explanation

This followed the magistrate decision to adjourn their case to 6th March, 2017. The accused are said to have committed to offense in 2012. They vowed not to re-appear in this court again.