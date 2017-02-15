Four time Presidential aspirant Dr Kiiza Besigye says the Nakawa Chief Magistrate court’s failure to commit him to the High Court is aimed at frustrating plans of him proving that he won the 2016 presidential election.
The former FDC Presidential flag bearer this morning lodged an application before Justice Wilson Kwesiga of the High Court challenging his continued appearance before the Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court.
Besigye: ‘I will Prove That I Won Elections’
