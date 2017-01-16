Besigye in Court: Attacks Government for Violation of His Rights

Four time presidential aspirant FDC’s DrKizza Besigye has castigated Government for its continuous abuse of his rights and the abuse of the Judiciary through continuously bringing tramped up charges against him.

Besigye who was arrested 8 months ago and arraigned and charged with treason before the Nakawa Magistrates Court has never been committed to the High Court.

He made the remarks this morning during a High Court in Kampala appearance as per his bail requirements.