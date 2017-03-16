It is one year on and opposition leader Rtd,Col Dr Kiiza Besigye says his defiant campaign which has been said to have hit a snug is in in fact growing stronger and putting the ruling regime under a lot of pressure.
He however advises those who think the campaign is not making progress and have any ideas to bring them forward.
Our reporter Sheila Tusiime Mugisha reports.
Besigye on Defiance Campaign
It is one year on and opposition leader Rtd,Col Dr Kiiza Besigye says his defiant campaign which has been said to have hit a snug is in in fact growing stronger and putting the ruling regime under a lot of pressure.