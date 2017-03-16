Besigye on Defiance Campaign

By NBS TV -
It is one year on and opposition leader Rtd,Col Dr Kiiza Besigye says his defiant campaign which has been said to have hit a snug is in in fact growing stronger and putting the ruling regime under a lot of pressure.
He however advises those who think the campaign is not making progress and have any ideas to bring them forward.
Our reporter Sheila Tusiime Mugisha reports.