Retired Colonel Doctor Kiiza Besigye has vowed not to return to the Nakawa Chief Magistrates’ Court unless as a prisoner. This was after the Nakawa grade one magistrate Noah Sajjabi adjourned the treason case against Besigye to 27th February on state informing court that investigations are incomplete.

However, the Magistrate advised Besigye to seek redress in High court because his court has no jurisdiction to direct the state on the investigations.