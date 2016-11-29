Opposition leader Dr Kiiza Besigye has called for an independent international inquiry into the weekend clashes in Kasese district that left over 60 people dead.
Joining other leaders to call for an audit of the conflict, Dr Besigye said the inquiry should seek the root cause of the never ending conflict. He made the remarks this morning during the ongoing three days Forum for Democratic Change party retreat in the eastern district of Jinja.
Besigye Wants Probe on Kasese Clashes
