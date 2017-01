The National Chairperson of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change Ambassador Wasswa Biriggwa has lashed out at the Aruu County legislator Samuel Odonga Otto for what he says is dragging the party into a personal dispute with Winnie Byanyima, a wife to Dr Kiiza Besigye. Biriggwa says Otto is free to leave the party – as he has previously threatened to, since FDC maintains an open free entry and exit policy.