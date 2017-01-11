Brig. Kasirye Gwanga Reacts to UPDF Reshuffle

The country woke up to the changes in the military with Gen katumba wamala dropped as chief of defense forces and replaced by the former chief of land forces who was promoted last evening to the post of General.

General David Muhoozi now takes over as chief of defense forces while Katumba wamala becomes minister of state for works. We sought the views of one of the men in military who has been there, first as a guerrilla fighter and now senior serving military officer about the new appointments. And to him, the appointments will help avoid scenarios where old senior officers have to salute younger ones who once took orders from them.