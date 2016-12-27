BROTHERHOOD DOMINATE FAU’S FUTSAL REVAMPED BOXING DAY TOURNAMENT

The Futsal Revamped Tournament comes months after the last Futsal league, the Futsal Mini-League.

FAU successfully held its first Futsal event since the Futsal Mini-League won by Sauna Futsal. The Futsal Revamped Tournament was organized with the objective aim of Promoting the Sport as a Recreational and Competitive Sport and is set to be organized every 26th of December.

The tournament was also organized to initiate new players into the Sport explaining the reason why all teams that had participated in all previous Futsal Competitions were not admitted.

FAU through Ali Mwebe (instructor) had recently trained referees and had this as an opportunity to give them practice before the major league, The Futsal Elite League kicks-off Next year.

A number of 8-Fustal Clubs one of which was the organizers’ (FAU) team participated in the Tournament.

The Tournament Organizers, FAU, participated in the Tournament with an aim of practically demonstrating how the game is played to the Competition teams.

The Tournament started with a briefing session which was conducted by the FAU Technical Director, and The Futsal referees to enlighten the Clubs about the fundamentals, Basic skills and Laws of the game.

Most of the teams had active football players except for Sona Sports Homes, FAU and Bagimu Futsal teams.

The Tournament Champions Brotherhood Futsal Club won all their matches in normal time including the Final which had seemed a tough road to trek against Viga Futsal Club after fighting back from a 2-3 to win by 5-3.

The Tournament Best Player accolade was the hardest to determine as three players exhibited their best, spurring their teams to the final. However, judging from the basic futsal skills, Brotherhood’s Ssekyewa Goedfrey beat team mate Katongole Herbert and Viga’s Ssemakula Geoffrey to the prize.

Bajimu’s Ssemakula Abdul emerged top scorer with 7-goals as Brotherhood’s Male Arnold emerged the best goal keeper judging from the least goals conceded in the tournament.

In attendence were Guest of honor, Ali Mwebe, the only CAF Futsal and Beach Soccer referees instructor in Uganda, Beach Soccer Association Uganda Chairman Deo Mutabazi and KAJUFA’s Kigongo Farouq.

Groups

Group A

Bagimu Futsal Club

Seeta Galacticos Futsal Club

Sema Futsal Club

Sona Futsal Club

Group B

FAU

Oldies Futsal Club

Brother hood Futsal Club

Viga Futsal Club

All Results

A Bagimu Futsal Club 4-1 Seeta Galacticos Futsal Club ht 2-1 B FAU 2-4 Oldies Futsal Club ht 2-2 A Sema Futsal Club 6-1 Sona Futsal Club ht 4-0 B Brother hood Futsal Club 2-0 Viga Futsal Club ht 1-0 A Sona Futsal Club 1-3 Bagimu Futsal Club ht 1-0 B Viga Futsal Club 2-0 FAU ht 2-0 A Sema Futsal Club 3-1 Seeta Galacticos Futsal Club Ht 1-1 B Brother hood Futsal Club 4-0 Oldies Futsal Club ht 1-0 A Bagimu Futsal Club 6-4 Sema Futsal Club Ht 3-3 B FAU 1-4 Brother hood Futsal Club ht 0-3 A Sona Futsal Club 0-1 Seeta Galacticos Futsal Club Ht 0-1

12.B Viga Futsal Club 2-1 Oldies Futsal Club 1-0

Semi Finals

Bagimu Futsal Club 4-5 B. Viga Futsal Club ht 2-0 Brother hood Futsal Club 4-3 A. Sema Futsal Club 2-2

Final

Brother hood Futsal Club 5-3 Viga Futsal Club ht 1-1

Futsal returns with the Premier Classic Futsal Cup, a knock-out tournament at the Busega Champion Futsal Stadium.