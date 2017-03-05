CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: KCCA FC TRAVEL TO SOUTH AFRICA DELAYED

Travel arrangements reason for the delayed trip to South Africa as KCCA FC prepare for their CAF Champions League first round.

Ahead of their CAF Champions League tie against defending Champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, KCCA FC’s journey to South Africa has been delayed due to problems with travel arrangements.

The Ugandan League leaders were expected to travel to South Africa, where they will face their opponents in the First Round of the Champions League, on Monday, 4pm.

However, they will not make it on the said day as confirmed by the Club’s media officer, Clive Kyazze.

“Our passports won’t be out of south Africa in time to enable us travel on Monday. so we shall be traveling on Tuesday”

The City Council Club are set to play a friendly match on Wednesday against the University of Pretoria at the Tuks Stadium, Pretoria, as preparation for their Friday Clash against the Brazilians of South Africa.

This means traveling on Tuesday will not give the players enough time to rest, which puts the Ugandan representatives in a very tricky situation, especially when factors like jet-lag are put into perspective.