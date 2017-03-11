CAF CONFEDERATIONS CUP: VIPERS TAKE ADVANTAGE OVER PLATINUM STARS.

Vipers win first match at their new home, the St. Mary’s Stadium, thanks to Milton Kaliisa’s goal. KCCA return today.

Vipers Sports Club defeated South African side, Platinum Stars, in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup first round.

Watch: Vipers in action against platinum stars at their new home, the St. Mary’s Stadium.

This means the Ugandan Club take advantage into next week’s return leg in South Africa. However, they still have a long way to the Group stages as they will have to face Champions league first round drop-outs at the playoffs.

Meanwhile, KCCA FC, who fell gracefully to the competition’s defending Champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, 2-1, will be jetting in today from South Africa.

KCCA FC who conceded 2-goals early in the first half of the game were lucky to have Geoffrey Sserunkuma score a consolation, coming into next week’s return leg at the Phillip Omondi Stadium.

KCCA FC will need to avoid a draw or winning by a one-goal margin if they are to qualify for the Group Stages.

It is a Uganda versus South Africa affair in this year’s CAF’s top most Club Competitions!!