Cancer Institute Warns of Crafty Patients

Mulago Cancer Institute has cautioned civil society organizations against unscrupulous patients who have been treated and cured of cancer but still remain at the Institute to benefit from the free relief support. According to the head of Comprehensive Community Cancer Program at Mulago cancer institute Noleb Mugisha, this denies thousands access to good palliative care. Mugisha was opening the Kioka Kona Cancer Patients’ Relief Mission Centre in Kawempe that is expected to reduce pressure on Mulago.