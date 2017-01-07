CAOs/Town Clerks Face Sacking Over Funds

District CAO’s and town clerks face sacking for not monitoring and supervising government projects at the districts resulting into a financial lose of worth billions of shillings.

The state minister for local government Jenipher Namuyango says most local government accounting officers abscond from duty in disguise of attending workshops living their supervisory work to junior officers.

The minister’s comments come in the wake of a audit report that in part highlights lack of supervision on the side of district CAO’s and town clerks which has cost government billions.