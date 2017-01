Kapchorwa’s Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei has won the Senior Men’s title in National Cross Country championships held at the Kololo Independence grounds this afternoon. Cheptegei beat 2012 Olympic Gold medalist Stephen Kiproitich who crossed the line fifth. The event was also used by the Uganda Athletics Federation to select the Ugandan team to feature at the IAAF world cross-country championships slated for March at the same venue.