City Abattoir Ownership Row, Lukwago Lashes Out at Basajjabalaba

The Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has dismissed claims by city tycoon Hassan Bassajalaba that he is the rightful owner of City abattoir on Port bell road.

The Lord Mayor made the revelation while appearing before the Presidential Affairs committee of Parliament investigating the controversy surrounding the abattoir ownership.

Lord Mayor Kampala Erias Lukwago rightful owner of the City abattoir a mysterious business name called Dan Kwatampola