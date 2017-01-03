City Oilers basketball club have embarked on serious training ahead of game one of their best of seven Final against Power in the National basketball league this weekend.
Coached by Mandy Juruni, the three time champions started holding their two-hour sessions yesterday at the Lugogo indoor stadium. Web Daniel sebakijje was in time for today’s session.
City Oilers Aim For 4TH NBL Title in a Row
