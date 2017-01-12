Coffee Authority to Register Farmers

The Uganda Coffee Development Authority is set to register all coffee farmers in the country to establish how much land issued for coffee farming. The process is also aimed at understanding the needs of coffee farmers in order to improve on the quality and quantity of coffee production.

According to the Managing Director Uganda Coffee Development Authority, Emmanuel Lyamulemye, the exercise will also enable the authority to know the kind of coffee farmers who need coffee seedlings and and see how to help them.

This exercise will be part of activities as the Coffee Development Authority marks 25 years of existence;