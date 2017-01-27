The Defense and Internal Affairs Committee of Parliament is stuck with the findings of their Kasese investigations after president Museveni advised that they halt any further investigations into the matter
According to the Shadow Defense Minister and Kilak South Member of Parliament Gilbert Oulanya, they have also leant of plans to block the Committee from tabling the report on the investigations so far.
Committee Stuck with Kasese Clashes Report
