Confusion continues to characterize the pensioners’ verification exercise as it gets into Day two.
Distraught pensioners who were asked to return today after hitting a dead-end yesterday, voiced their concern over lack of essential documents that they are tasked to fill in.
Some of them narrated their ordeal to our reporter Nabaasa Innocent and she has the details
Confusion Rocks Pensioners Verification Exercise
Confusion continues to characterize the pensioners’ verification exercise as it gets into Day two.