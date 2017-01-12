Youths from the Alternative Leadership Coalition have gone to the High Court seeking orders directing the 42 government officials who benefited from the 6billion shillings presidential handshake to refund the money to the consolidated fund.
The group also wants the constitutional court to expeditiously hear and dispose of another related petition challenging the competence of Justice Steven Kavuma as Deputy Chief Justice.
Constitutional Court Petitioned over 6 Billion Presidential Hand Shake
