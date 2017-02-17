Parliament today heard that cleaners and caterer at Uganda Revenue Authority were paid a whooping Shs35 million each for serving tea to officials of the tax body who handled the oil arbitration case.
The cleaners were appearing before the committee on commissions, statutory Authorities and state enterprises chaired by Bugweri country MP Abdu Katuntu investing the Shs 6 billion reward given to government official that handled the case.
Cooks Paid Shs35m From Oil Cash Bonanza
