Corrupt Officials Are Protected – Former Judge Katutsi

In our top story tonight, a former judge is blaming the inability of the courts to properly prosecute corruption cases on protection offered to key suspects. Justice John Bosco Katutsi who headed the Anti-corruption court before retirement says some of the cases at the court are being failed because suspects are protected by top government officials. Katutsi gives examples of convicts being released on bail on vague reasons and sometimes vague investigations deliberately done to keep suspects safe. Irene Namajja had a revealing exclusive interview with Justice Katusi and now reports;