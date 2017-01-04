CRANES BUILT DOWN TO 2 IN INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY

Dead ball situations haunt the cranes as Tunisia come through from free kicks:

The Uganda Cranes suffered defeat in their first international build-up match against Tunisia at the El Menzha Olympic Stadium, Tunis after an awful display.

The north Africans took the lead as early as the 6th minute when Hamza Lahmar netted in their first from a freekick that left Salim Jamal sturtled.

Mohamed Ali Yacoubi scored the second in the 47 minute to seal the hosts’ result, heading in past Robert Odongkara from a free kick off the area close to the left side of the penalty area.

The defeat comes in the wake of preparations for this year’s AFCON finals to be held in Gabon, starting the 14th of this month.

The build-up is among the three matches lined-up to give the Cranes the test before proceeding to Gabon, where they will be starting out their long-awaited campaign in group D alongside, Ghana, Egypt and Mali.

By Assessment, Tunisia gave the Cranes a test of Arab the opposition, despite posting a better standing compared to the 6-0. Hopefully, by the time they come-up against Egypt on the 21st-Jan, they should be better than the team that haplessly lost to Tunisia.

Do I need to point out the fact that the team looked tired and easily got stifled at any attempts in attack?

The Cranes will now embark on the Tour of Dubai from where they will be facing Slovakia on Sunday and AFCON defending champions Ivory Coast on wednesday next week.