Doris Akol Meets Speaker Over Cash Bonanza

Just hours before the constitutional court slapped a ban on any talk regarding the controversial cash bonanza, speaker Rebecca Kadaga summoned the URA boss Doris Akol to explain circumstances under which president .Museveni rewarded them the shs 6 billion.

Akol arrived at parliament at 3:30 PM and immediately headed to the speakers boardroom. She came out an hour later and headed straight to her waiting car driving off without talking to the media. Moments later the government chief whip Ruth Nankabirwa emerged from the same meeting and talked to us.