Dr. Kizza Besigye Media Briefing at Katonga Road

Dr. Kizza Besigye: ‘No force can overwhelm the will of the people if they’re better organised”

Dr. Kizza Besigye “If our farmers retained their food in their houses, even the most armed regime would starve

Dr. Kizza Besigye: The people’s government invites you to do two things; 1) become part of the people’s government network in your area 2) be vigilant.

