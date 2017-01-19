Legislators in the East African legislative Assembly are concerned that the continuous irregularities in the Procurement process at the Secretariat may force majority of the donors pull out from funding the Community.
Members of Parliament in the regional Assembly are now asking the Council of Ministers to the Community to immediately table the bill on Financing and Procurement to address the current mess in the procurement process.
EALA Members Decry Poor Procurement Procedures
