Members of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) are divided over the use of Kiswahili as the official language of communication during deliberations in the House.
According to legislators from Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi, deliberating in Kiswahili beginning with the next Parliament is likely to affect the quality of debate of this Regional House.
EALA Members Divided over Swahili
