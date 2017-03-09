The members of the East African Legislative Assembly have passed the Gender Equality and Development bill 2016.
In the new law, Widows and widowers will have an automatic guardianship and custodianship of children and have a guaranteed ownership of the matrimonial home.
The law seeks to consolidate and harmonize the various commitments on gender equality to ensure that the rights of women and men are uniformly promoted, realized and protected.
EALA Passes Gender Law
The members of the East African Legislative Assembly have passed the Gender Equality and Development bill 2016.