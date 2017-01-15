Early Childhood Development Age for Primary

Early Childhood development is critical in the well-being of a child. There is a positive link between early learning and the future holistic development of a child which needs to be highlighted in the early childhood development policy. The system of education in Uganda has a structure of 7 years of primary education, 6 years of secondary education and 3 to 5 years of post-secondary education. The present system has existed since the early 1960s. Today we look at Primary education and the right age for enrollment.