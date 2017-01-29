Children gain self-confidence as they play. As they master their play toys, they develop a sense of power. As a caregiver, you often may find children want to show you what they can do with their toys and games. When an adult pays attention to children’s play, they feel worthwhile and gain self-confidence.
Joyce Bagala continues to delve into how playing helps accelerate children’s self-concepts to grow stronger.
Early Childhood Development: Playing Allows Children’s Minds to Explore New Heights
Children gain self-confidence as they play. As they master their play toys, they develop a sense of power. As a caregiver, you often may find children want to show you what they can do with their toys and games. When an adult pays attention to children’s play, they feel worthwhile and gain self-confidence.