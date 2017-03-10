The East African Community countries should standardize their commitments to the protocols, if the region is to move at the same pace to integration.
While member states have invested a lot in protocols to aid operations in the five countries, varying commitments have greatly impacted on the free movement of goods, capital and services.
These are some of the findings in the East African Community Common Market Scorecard 2016 released earlier today;
East African Community States Not United on Commitments
