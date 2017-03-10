East African Standby Force Plan Affected by Lack of Funds

The funding of the regional force took centre stage as the East African member states underscored the need to have a ready- to East African Standby Force in mitigating regional conflicts.
The 22nd policy organ meeting that lasted a week long here in Kampala among others discussed the issues the force operationalization and command, training, and gratuity of soldiers.
