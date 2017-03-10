The funding of the regional force took centre stage as the East African member states underscored the need to have a ready- to East African Standby Force in mitigating regional conflicts.
The 22nd policy organ meeting that lasted a week long here in Kampala among others discussed the issues the force operationalization and command, training, and gratuity of soldiers.
Sheila Tusiime Mugisha was there and now files this report.
East African Standby Force Plan Affected by Lack of Funds
