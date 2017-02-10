EC on LC1 Election: Date Not Yet Set

Electoral commission will not have LC1 elections is March like it had earlier on stipulated as the commission says they can only have elections after government has released funds and that will be 2 and a half months after the funds get to the commission account.

The electoral commission chair person, says it is only the electoral commission with the mandate to announce and conduct elections therefore whoever said the elections would take place in March was misinforming the public,

He remarks were made this morning as the new commission was meeting media house owners and senior editors at Kampala Serena hotel in Kampala.

We have the details.