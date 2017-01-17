Electoral Commission Finally Constituted

Finally the Electoral commission team has been constituted after the swearing in of the chairperson and other commission whose first task in office will be to conduct the LC 1 elections that were last held 15 years ago.

The chief Justice Bart Katureeb ewhile presiding over the swearing in ceremony at the High court in Kampala called for quick resolve to the impasse surrounding the LC 1 elections, since their in existence has led to case backlog in the judiciary.